“Kindness Adventure” program visits Altha School

The "Kindness Adventure" program visited Altha School last week.
Through storytelling, music and interactive videos, everyone discovered that it's the differences that make experiences and new friendships so great. The program is about showing kindness to those we perceive as different from ourselves. The assembly is free to schools who then participate in a Pay-It-Forward sale of hand-crafted items made by artisans in Kenya. The sale helps pay-it-forward for another school to have this assembly for free and also provides income for the artisans in Kenya.
Additionally, as the students wear their pieces, they are reminded to be kind everyday.
If you'd like to be a part of this great program, we will be hosting this sale through February 20. Items range from $7 to $12 and can be seen in the Media Center.