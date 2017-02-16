Tiger’s Table February 16

Blountstown High School's Culinary Class, The Tiger's Table, will be serving it's sixth luncheon of the year on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 11am to 1pm in the culinary dining room on the BHS Campus.
The three course meal will consist of:
Choice of Appetizer:
- House Salad with House-Made Pepper-Jelly Vinaigrette or Ranch
- Chicken Gnocchi Soup
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
- Bruschetta with Tomato and Basil
Entree':
- House Made Spaghetti and Meatballs
- Garlic Bread
Choice of Desserts:
- Tiramisu
- Italian Cream Cake
- Stracciatella Semifreddo
- Zabaglione with Berries
The cost of the meal is $10 and reservations must be made by Friday, February 10.
Deliveries will be made to BES, BMS, the county offices and to any place with an order of 5 or more. To RSVP, either call (850) 674-5724, ext. 43 or email samantha.taylor@calhounflschools.org.