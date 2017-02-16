CALHOUN COUNTY
February 8
John Taylor Reynolds, aggravated battery/person using a deadly weapon
Jeramiah Chad Kirkland, violation of probation
February 10
Christian Lee Smith, non support of children or spouse
February 11
Kristen Michelle Paul, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
February 12
Kristopher Casteel, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Bradley Coy Johnson, criminal attempt to solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony, use of 2 way communication device to faciliate felony
Keith Edward Summerlin, possession of methamphetamine
Sheriff's Log for 02-16-17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)