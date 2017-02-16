Sheriff's Log for 02-16-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 8
John Taylor Reynolds, aggravated battery/person using a deadly weapon
Jeramiah Chad Kirkland, violation of probation
February 10
Christian Lee Smith, non support of children or spouse
February 11
Kristen Michelle Paul, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
February 12
Kristopher Casteel, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Bradley Coy Johnson, criminal attempt to solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony, use of 2 way communication device to faciliate felony
Keith Edward Summerlin, possession of methamphetamine

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 5
Mary D. Booker - holding for Gulf County
Rebecca Ann Linton - holding for Gulf County
Lawesla D. Matlock - holding for Gulf County
February 6
Randi Brown
Carlton Hall
February 7
Angela Love Garrett, holding for Gulf County
February 8
Richard Lundgren, probation violation
February 10
Austin Cody Byrns, aggravated battery
February 13
Shannon Ammons, possession of control substance with out prescription, possession of drug equipment and or use
Devin Nicole Herndon, out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
