Legals for 02-16-17

Legal Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 17-04PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JAMES CURTIS PRUETTE, JR.
A/K/A JIM PRUETTE, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of James Curtis Pruette, Jr., also known as Jim Pruette, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was December 5, 2016, File Number 17-04 PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 East Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate of whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 15, 2017
Personal Representative:
RITA SMITH
16355 NW WILLARD SMITH ROAD
BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424
Attorney for Personal Representative
RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 0131441
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM