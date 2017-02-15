Mr. Jimmie Guilford, age 94, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Blountstown, FL. He was born on September 17, 1922 in Blountstown. Mr. Jimmie was a retired U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, including the Invasion of Normandy and the Korean Conflict. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, retired as SSG following 22 years of service
Following his retirement he then became a Merchant Marine for over 20 years. Mr. Jimmie worked with Abitibi Mill for a number of years. After retiring he enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and camping.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson Michael Wayne Guilford and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife Dollie Guilford, of Blountstown, FL; five children Brenda Gayle Guilford-Crepeau and husband Robert of Tallahassee, FL; Jerry L. Guilford of Blountstown, FL; Don W. Guilford and wife Tonja of Tallahassee, FL; Lenora Oakes of Naylor, GA; Clayton Youngs and wife Evelyn of Wewahitchka, FL; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the chapel of Peavey Funeral Home with Rev. Riley Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Nettle Ridge Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home.
Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation for their kindness and care of my husband, our father and our grandfather.