Mr. Benny Miller Hollis, age 61, of Altha, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in Altha, FL.
Benny was born on May 16, 1955, in Marianna, FL, to Jesse Miller and Margie (Summerlin) Hollis. Benny was a retired Sargent from the Department of Corrections. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but mostly he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Benny had lived in Altha, FL, over 50 years, coming from south Florida. He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Miller Hollis, and his grandparents Albert and Ruby Hollis and Martha and Joe Summerlin.
He is survived by:
Mother: Margie Hollis, of Altha, FL
Beloved wife: Freida Hollis, of Altha, FL
Sons: Benny Dylan Hollis, of Altha, FL
Cody Miller Hollis and Vonne Weaver, of Panama City, FL
Sister: Debra Denise Hollis, of Port St. Joe Beach, FL
Grandchildren: Taylor Alyssa Hollis and Jarrett Miller Hollis
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM (CST) at Altha Church of God with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment will follow at Chipola Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6:00 PM (CST) until 8:00 PM (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL. All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.