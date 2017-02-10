Timothy Glenn Smith

Timothy Glenn (Tim) Smith, age 53, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017. Tim was born in Blountstown, November 4, 1963, to the late George Dewey and Hazel Frances (Melvin) Smith.
He was a dedicated member of Calhoun County School Board for eighteen years while also working as a mechanic for Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association, where he retired in 2016. He was a member of Traveler’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church and was a very active member of the community. He was also a longtime member of Woodmen of the World Chapter 61.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roger Smith, Dewey Ralph Smith; infant sister, Janet Smith; and sister-in-law, Tammy L. Smith.
Survivors include his wife Becky (Trickey) Smith; two sons, Travis Smith and his wife, Heather of Clarksville and Trent Smith of Tallahassee; stepson, Jeffery Davis and his girlfriend, Jade Hatcher of Wewahitchka; step-daughter, Amanda Henthorn and her husband, Jason of Altha; grandchildren, Peyton, Cadence, McKenzie, Ridge, Madison, and Tripp; two brothers, John Smith and his wife, Jennifer of Clarksville and Sammy Smith and his wife, Tanya of Blountstown; three sisters, Brenda Williams and her husband, Johnny of Chattahoochee, Frances Smith of Clarksville, and Hilda Willis and her husband, Al of Altha; sisters-in-law, Shirley Segers and Gail Faust; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11 at Adams Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12 at Traveler’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Allan Austin officiating. Interment will follow in Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable or you may make contributions in memory of Tim Smith to Calhoun County Senior Citizens, 16859 NE Cayson Street, Blountstown, FL 32424 or Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Avenue, Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.