Elizabeth Dawn Murphy

Mrs. Elizabeth Dawn (Money) Murphy, age 43, of Bristol, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Shand’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
Dawn was born in Tallahassee, FL on September 4, 1974 to Rodney Dale and Laverne Janice (Peddie) Money. Dawn worked for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Agriculture, as a deputy. Dawn had lived in Bristol, FL for most of her life, but also lived in Tallahassee, FL, for several years. Dawn loved to help people with anything and everything, she was competitive when playing cards and board games, enjoyed books, was exhilarated by traveling and visiting other cities and states (as long as she was the driver), and delighted in spending time with her family. She was very active in her son’s life and would always help out with fund raisers and class trips. Dawn was also an avid outdoorswoman who loved hunting and fishing. She loved people and loved to laugh. Dawn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Janice Money.
She is survived by:
Loving husband of 23 years: Michael Shane “Mike” Murphy, of Bristol, FL
Beloved son: Trevor Hyung Murphy, of Bristol, FL
Mother-in-law: Elaine Murphy, of Tallahassee, FL
Brother: Tony Money and Amy, of Marianna, FL
Sister: Debbie Shepard and husband Johnny, of Bristol, FL
Sister-in-law: Tonja Brown, of GA
Nieces: Paige Shepard, Carly Money, Crystal Dalton, Sarah Scott, and Tori Barger
Nephews: Josh Shepard, Jason Money, Trey Morris, Wesley Sampson, and Jimmy Barger
Great nieces and nephew: Jonathan Scott, Kelsey Dalton, and Avery
2 God sons: Aaron and Iann Kollarik
Very Special Friends: Pat Lyons, Samantha Howze, Margo Sumner, Chrissy Hagan, and Dakota Goff.
And numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 12:00 PM (EST) at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Blountstown,FL, with Father Chuck Collins and Father Richard Schamber officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation, interment will be held directly after the funeral mass, at Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol, FL.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, 2017, from 5:00 PM (EST) until 7:00 PM (EST), at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL. All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.