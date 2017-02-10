Farrell Wahlquist, 79, died Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home in Bristol surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Farrell was born in Eureka, Utah and later moved with his family to Southern California where he graduated from high school. He joined the United States Air Force which brought him to Tyndall AFB, where he met and married the love of his life, Shuler Kay Ford. After marriage and getting out of the Air Force, he became a lifelong educator, spending most of his career in the Liberty County School System. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he had years of service in many callings and assignments in the church. The lives he touched, channeled and changed cannot be counted. Daddy, Papa Farrell, Mr. Farrell, Uncle Farrell or Bishop Wahlquist, he was one of a kind!
Farrell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay Wahlquist, three sons and their wives, Michael and Johnette, Patrick and Lynne and Todd and Myla; brother, Dorwain; sister, Bethea; grandchildren, Page (Jordan), Kalynn (Brock), Christopher, Laura, Hyrum (fiancée Hammadah), Evan, Elyse and Preston and great- grandchildren, Blaine, Grey, Reese, Remi Kay and Parker and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth Williams Wahlquist, brother, Garth and sisters-in-law, Reva and Jennie.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2017 from4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Bevis Funeral Home in Bristol. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 13, 2017, 4:00 PM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bristol, FL. The interment will follow the service at Lake Mystic Cemetery.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Wahlquist family with their arrangements.