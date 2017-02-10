Lea Carla Causey, age 36, of Blountstown passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.
Born in Blountstown, November 30, 1980, Carla was the daughter of Charles Causey and Christine (Adkins) Stewart. She was a homemaker and was a certified nurse’s assistant at Parthenon Health Care for several years. Carla attended Rivertown Community Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Casey Causey and Tommy Causey.
Survivors include two sons, Austin Causey and T. J. Register, both of Blountstown; two daughters, Charlie Causey and Ollyanna Clemmons, both of Blountstown; a sister, Carrie Buckalew of Wewahitchka; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 13 at Noon in the Chapel at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Claude McGill officiating. Interment will be in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to offset the funeral expenses.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com. Phone is 674-5449.