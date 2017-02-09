K-9 Officers Visit School

Thursday, February 9. 2017
On January 27, 2017 Sgt Dalton, Officer Hoagland, and K-9 "Berri" visited the Blountstown Elementary School. Officer Hoagland and "Berri" demonstrated the K-9's abilities. Sgt. Dalton then read "if you give a dog a donut" to the students.

