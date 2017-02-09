Blountstown Elementary School Advisory Council Meeting

Blountstown Elementary School will be having a School Advisory Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:30 A.M.

All council members are encouraged to attend. Items on the agenda include Title 1 funds, Parent Involvement, Testing Calendar, and any other concerns. Looking forward to seeing you there.
