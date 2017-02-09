Junior, Josie Hall became the 38th state medalist at Altha finishing in 3rd place.
Josie narrowly missed 180 on her third clean and jerk, a lift that would have claimed state runner up. She successfully completed the lift but got 2 red lights. She finished with a 170 on bench and 170 on clean and jerk. She is the first girl ever to clean 180 pounds at Altha!
Senior Kiana Richards had her best meet ever in the 119 weight class. She finished with a 125 on both the bench press and clean and jerk. Kiana had a great year going undefeated during the regular season. She will be missed next year.
Junior Lauren Martin had a new personal best in the bench press with a 165 pound lift. She finished with a 320 total. Lauren also went undefeated during the regular season and will look to make the medal stand next year. All three girls fought hard and made their coach and a school proud.