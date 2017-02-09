Mathews, Burke play in Ga.-Fla. Game held in Thomasville, Ga.

Annual Georgia-Florida Border War

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, February 9. 2017
Comments (0)
Blountstown Tiger Seniors Trey Mathews and Tristen Burke had the honor recently of playing for the Florida team in the Annual Georgia-Florida Border War game held this year in Thomasville, Ga.

Trey and Tristen were key players in the Tigers’ success over the last few seasons. According to Head Coach Greg Jordan Trey saw action as a runningback and Tristen as a receiver in the game.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 