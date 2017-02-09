Main Street project will honor our local Veterans with crosses

The Blountstown Main Street organization is sponsoring a drive to give our community members the opportunity to honor family members or friends who have served in, or are serving in, any branch of the United States military.
Crosses will be displayed each year on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day in the downtown Blountstown area. If you want to have someone honored, you will donate $25 to sponsor that individual’s cross. The cross will have the soldier’s name, the branch of military they served in, and the era/war of their service.
Applications for the crosses can be picked up from the following businesses: Benjamin Walden Creations, Blountstown Drugs, Calhoun County Property Appraiser’s Office, Centennial Bank, Golden’s Drugs, Peoples South Bank, Pretty Girlz, Shadav’s Taste and The Diamond Corner. You can also call Sharon Leonard-McCrone at 850-899-3877.
Plans are to display the crosses for the first time on Memorial Day 2017.
Please help Main Street show the world how much we appreciate the sacrifices that our military men and women have made and continue to make to ensure the freedoms we all enjoy.