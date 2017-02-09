Northwest Florida pageant prelims

The Miss Northwest Florida Pageant is a regional event that celebrates this unique area.
The pageant provides scholarship opportunities and instills the value of community service and leadership in the young women of this area. Contestants who live in any of the 16 counties that comprise Northwest Florida can enter preliminary pageants that lead to the Miss Northwest Florida Pageant which is held in November of each year.
The mission of the Miss Northwest Florida Pageant is to build self-confidence, communication skills, and relationships with our surrounding communities by working together to help charitable organizations.
The only way to participate in Miss Northwest Florida is by winning a preliminary pageant. Below are dates for the local prelim events:
- February 18 - Miss Altha
- March 4 - Miss Tallahassee NWFL/Miss Leon County NWFL
- April 2 - Miss Gulf County NWFL/Miss Forgotten Coast NWFL
- May 6 - Miss Calhoun County/Miss Blountstown
- June 3 - Miss Liberty County NWFL/Miss River City NWFL
- June 24 - Miss Bay County/Panama City NWFL
(Pageant dates are subject to change.)
For details on pageants, visit www.missnwfl.com.