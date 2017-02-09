CalCo Travel plans return trip to New York December 6

You asked for it — HERE IT IS! Hop on the bus and travel to the airport for your short flight to New York City on Jet Blue arriving early afternoon on the 6th of December 2017.
Transfer to down town and check into the Wyndham NYC Hotel – on 8th avenue. The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is usually on the first Wednesday in December so we should be able to catch this exciting event!!
Have (3) three full days for shopping, site-seeing - or just ride the Hop on/Hop off bus which is the “only” feasible way to get around on a shoe-string budget. Be sure to take in a Theater Show or just enjoy the night life in the City that never sleeps.......
Included in your trip: Transportation to/from airport, air fare, taxes, transfer’s, 4 nights deluxe accommodations at Wyndham Hotel, 4 breakfast, and a good time with your shopping buddies!! (Trip DOES NOT include other meals - ONLY breakfast daily, admissions to theatre’s or attractions).
Cost of Trip: $1,779.00/Single, $1,179.00/Double, $999.00/Triple or Quad
Receive $50.00 early booking discount if deposit by March 1, 2017. Deposit of $100.00 due at the time of booking! After deposit, a payment schedule may be set up.
Final payment is due by September 15, 2017.
Only 40 spots available so call today! (850) 674-4163.