Body Found

On February 7, 2017, at approximately 8:07 PM, the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ocheesee Landing Road where the body of 61 year old, Benny Hollis of Calhoun County, was discovered by his wife after she went to check on him when he did not return home from hunting.
Mr. Hollis had been sitting on a 12-foot-high tripod hunting stand when strong winds from the storm uprooted a massive tree which fell on him. Mr. Hollis was found underneath portions of the tree stand when he was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.