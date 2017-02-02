15th Annual Classical Desserts February 4th at the Pioneer Settlement

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement will proudly celebrate their 15th Annual Classical Desserts Saturday, February 4, at 6:30 CST at the Settlement.

Come and enjoy live musical entertainment and enjoy a buffet table full of many different types of delectable desserts prepared by our many volunteers.

There will be a big silent auction and plenty of door prizes.

Call 674-2777 now for your reservations or buy your ticket at the door.

Individual tickets are $15 or $20 per couple

For more information you can email the Settlement at officemanage@panhandle pioneer.us.
