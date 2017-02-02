Woman’s Club holds first meeting of the year

Hostesses for the day were Brenda Klinger and Sandy Voss who provided tasty treats to accompany club members sack lunches. Special guest, Captain Mark Mallory from the Blountstown Police Department, was introduced and was the speaker of the day.
Following the Devotional, flag salute, and lunch, Chief Mallory gave an informative and interesting talk about the new police training scholarship program. With the intent of keeping local youth in their community for on-site training in all aspects of police work, it is hoped that they then will remain in their home locale. Mallory was an excellent speaker and group response was very good. The Chief took time with questions, was very open about discussing his department and how things were done. An ‘open door’ policy was evident and all were encouraged to find out how well they were protected by law enforcement. Maloy presented Chief Mallory with a $300 check to assist in program planning.
President Maloy conducted a special Initiation Ceremony for the following new members: Audra Pace-Burow, Laura Quintero, and Adrienne Wood. All were delighted with the addition of these three new members to the club. They are positive in attitude, enthusiastic, brimming with new ideas. Congrats to all.
Member Sandy Voss has received a special honor. She has been selected as District 11 (eight Panhandle counties) representative for the February 11 GFWC Florida LEADS (Leadership), Education and Development) Seminar to be held in Lakeland. Voss has leadership abilities and is a hard-working and creative club member, always ready to assist others, do extra tasks, share new ideas. The club appreciates all that Sandy does and are very pleased that she will represent them at this special event.
President Maloy thanked all members for their interest, time given on community volunteering, and those who helped plan this day’s events.
Following the remainder of the meeting, members were awarded a 25 year certificate, Linda Smith, Frances Price, Peck Aldridge and a 30 year certificate to Jessie Mae Price.