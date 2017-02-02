Tigers are 13-6 after wins over Wewa and St. Joe

The Blountstown Tigers have improved to 13-6 after wins over Wewa and Port St. Joe and a loss to Holmes County.
On January 24, the Tigers hosted Wewa and easily the defeated the Gators, 78-56. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 20 points followed by JT Richards with 13 and 10 rebounds. Jamal Howard added 10 followed by Jerome Houston and Kyle Skipper with 9 each. Keavis Bess had 7, Denzel Washington 6, Caleb Van Lierop and Nathan Hunter each with 2.
The JV Tigers also defeated Wewa, 56-43. Treven Smith and Travis Simpson each had 18 points. JC Williams added 10 followed by Treat Peacok with 4 and Jace White, Joseph Rector, and Jeremiah Hall each with 2.
The Tigers traveled to Port St. Joe on Thursday night and narrowly escaped with a win, 55-53. KK Godwin once again led the Tigers with 28 points. Jamal Howard added 13 while Denzel Washington and JT Richards each finished with 6. Keavis Bess had 2 points in the Tiger win.
The Tiger JV continued to win downing the Sharks, 53-42. Treven Smith had 17 points followed by Treat Peacock with 16, Travis Smith with 10 and JC Williams with 6.
The Tigers traveled to Bonifay Friday night and lost to Holmes County, 65-54. KK Godwin had 20 followed by Denzel Washington with 12, Jamal Howard 7, Alex Buggs 6, Keavis Bess 5, Montraviian Garrett 2 and JT Richards and Gabe McClellan with 1 each.
The JV Tigers also lost to Holmes County, 48-23. Treven Smith had 8 points followed by Treat Peacock with 7 and Jace White with 4. The JV Tigers are now 13 and 3 on the season.