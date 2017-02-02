Blountstown Baseball recognizes alumni at February 10 event

The Blountstown Tiger Baseball Team will be hosting an alumni baseball game Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5:30 CST.
All former players, young or young at heart, are invited to come out and enjoy the fun. Hats and shirts will be provided at no cost for participants. Barbeque plates will be sold and a concession stand will be available. There will be no admission; however, donations are welcomed. All alumni wishing to participate RSVP to Coach
Emory Horne by February 3, 2017 at 850-624-6749.
Jerry Daniels, who coached the Tiger baseball team for 20 years, will throw out the first pitch.