Altha Girls heading to State Final

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, February 2. 2017
Comments (0)
Senior Kiana Richards, Junior Lauren Martin and Junior Josie Hall all qualified for the 2017 Girls Weightlifting state final.

The meet is Friday at Bellview High School.

Kiana and Josie are Region 2 champs. Lauren is region 2 runner up. Good Luck Girls - we are very proud of you!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 