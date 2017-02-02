Sheriff's Log for 02-02-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 25
Ian Arthur Nash, stolen property-dealing in/organized
Buck Dillon Teal, battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
Angela Carol Braxton, criminal registration, convicted felon registration

January 27
Anthony Joshua Barnes, nonmoving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, nonmoving traffic violation, failure to register motor vehicle
Robert Lee Browning, criminal registration, convicted felon registration

January 28
Theodious R. Moore, drug possession, possession of methamphetamine

January 29
Susan Lynn Johnson, public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felon, public order crimes/use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony
Brenda Capps King, battery / touch or strike
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples, assault / intent threat to do violence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Carlton Jason Peavy, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, conservation/hunting with light at night
Randall Lee Cory Peoples, hit and run/failure to stop remain at crash involve injury, moving traffic violation/reckless drive cause serious bodily injury, nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended death serious injury, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill


LIBERTY COUNTY
January 24
Pedro Bostic, contempt of court
Avionce Gerard Brye, contempt of court
Megan Sims

January 25
Cara Howell Bradley, trespassing-fail to leave property upon order by owner
Kelly Jean Skinner, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol-DUI alcohol or drugs

January 26
Tracy Dale Burke, shoplifting-petit theft from merchant, 2nd offense

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
