Lorraine "Iris" Kent, aged 70, left this earth after a short illness, to join her Lord and loved ones gone on before, on January 2, 2017.
Ms Kent was born in Blountstown to her late parents Melvin Thomas Kent and Hesta Hand Kent. She was preceeded in death by her parents and three brothers, C.J. Kent, Tommy Kent and Ronnie Kent.
Her survivors include one sister, Irene Kent of Tallahassee along with a number of neices, nephews, and great neices and nephews.
Tallahassee, FL was her home from August 1966, where she lived until May, 2017 when she returned to Blountstown to resided in a long term care facility.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 am (CST) Saturday, January 28th at the Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church on Angle St in Blountstown. Burial followed in the family plot at Nettle Ridge Cemetery.