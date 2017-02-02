Troy Lee McMillan, Jr., passed away on January 24, 2017, at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Troy (Doodlum to many), was born in Liberty County, FL on October 17, 1935, to the late Troy Lee McMillian, Sr. and Vinnie Phillips McMillan. A U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, Troy retired from the St. Joe Paper Company. His passion in life was all sports, raising cattle, horses, and attending cow sales. He loved to ride and rope. Troy was a member of the Bristol Assembly of God Church.
The Church services were held at 1:00 PM (CST), Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Bristol Assembly of God Church with Rev. Art Wood officiating. Burial followed in the Lake Mystic Cemetery. Memorials may be given, to the Bristol Assembly of God Church.
Troy is survived by one son Troy Lee McMillian, III (Lisa), of Altha, FL; two daughters, Tamara “Tami” McMillian Cassani (Henry Miller), of Frink, FL, and Sharon “Sherry” Byrd (Bill), of Columbia, MS; The love of his life, Juacinta Copeland, of Bristol, FL; two sisters. Viki Montford (Harold), of Blountstown, FL, Frankie Mercer (Edwin), of Bristol, FL; four grandchildren: Will Byrd (Janet), Russell McMillian (Julie), Megan McMillian (Justin), and Madeline McMillian; five great-grandchildren, Alexandria Byrd, Stephen Byrd, Brooke McMillian, Hayleigh McMillan, and Elizabeth Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
To the love of my life, Juacinta, “If I should go tomorrow, it would never be goodby, for I have left my heart with you, so don’t you ever cry. The love that’s deep within me , shall reach you from the stars, you’ll feel it from the heavens and it will heal the scars.”
All arrangements were under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-6574-2266.