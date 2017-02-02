Ouida O’Bryan, age 82, of Altha passed away at her home Thursday, January 26, 2017. Ouida was born in Marianna, January 31, 1934, to the late Joe and Pearl (Maloy) Young. She was a nurse at Florida State Hospital for many years and was a member of Victory Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include her son, Mark O’Bryan of Altha; a grandchild, George O’Bryan and his wife, Catina; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Brandon; and two brothers,
Bobby Young and James Young, both of Blountstown.
A graveside service was held at Sunny Hill Cemetery, Saturday, January 28 at 3:00 o’clock with Pastor Dewayne Tolbert officiating.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.