John Stewart Neal, January 11, 1956 - January 16, 2017
John S. "Jack" Neal, a native of Brewton and resident of Century, FL, went to be with the Lord after an extended illness. He enjoyed a long career in the timber and wood products business, serving as an officer and director of T. R. Miller Mill Company, a director of Cedar Creek Land and Timber Company, and a director of Neal Land and Timber Company. He was Co-Founder of Big River Cypress and Hardwood. He was a past president of the Brewton Chamber of Commerce, served as a Brewton City Councilman, and was a former member of the Brewton Rotary Club, Jack was instrumental in establishing the Brewton YMCA. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Brewton, and he was a current member of Century United Methodist Church. Jack was full of life, had a big heart and contagious laugh, and he pursued his beliefs and interests with unbridled passion.
Jack is survived by his mother, Sara Olivia Beall Neal; his sisters, Kate Neal (Joe) McNeel, and Lauren Neal Shepard; his brothers, Terrill (Patti) Neal, and Jim (Ann) Neal; and his nieces and nephews, Jessica Neal (David) Pickett, Matthew Neal, Rebekah Neal, Stephen Neal, Natalie Neal, Morgan McNeel, Alex McNeel, Taylor Shepard, and Ben Shepard. He was predeceased by his father, William Thomas Neal, Jr. and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas (Vivian Voltz) Neal, and Mr. and Mrs. John Angus (Adah McCaskill Davison) Beall.
A private family service was held Friday, January 20, 2017 with WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON, ALABAMA DIRECTING.