New Altha Public School

Thursday, January 26. 2017
County officals, senators, staff, students, and many others rallied together on Friday, January 20th to celebrate the new Altha Public School.

Chorus students and elementary students preformed and culinary students served sweet treats while guests waited to tour the campus.
