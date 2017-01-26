24 Arrested in drug sting

CALHOUN AND LIBERTY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICES OPERATION 24/7 LEADS TO 24 ARRESTS
On January 19, 2017, the Calhoun-Liberty Drug Task Force concluded a month long investigation, Operation 24/7, in a large methamphetamine distribution organization. The organization was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in Calhoun and Liberty Counties. The investigation began when Investigators began to investigate two large scale meth dealers, Andrew Ramsey of Bristol, Florida and Steven Waldron of Altha, Florida. During the course of the investigation, investigators were able to determine who were involved in Ramsey’s and Waldron’s drug Trafficking Networks as lower level co-conspirators. Multiple arrest warrants were issued, and on January 19, 2017 a simultaneous round-up was executed in both Calhoun and Liberty Counties. Many suspects were arrested and many more arrests are anticipated in the near future.
Both Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel and Sheriff Eddie Joe White want the citizens of their respective communities to know that they, along with their staff, are working 24/7 to combat the plague of illegal drugs in their communities. Both Sheriff Kimbrel and Sheriff White especially want those who are selling illegal drugs to know that they, along with their staff, will working be 24/7 to bring them to justice and put them out of business in Calhoun and Liberty Counties.
This was a collaborative effort by the Calhoun-Liberty Drug Task Force and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Other supporting agencies were the Calhoun and Liberty DOC K-9 Teams, Florida Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.
The Following individuals have had warrants issued for their arrest in connection with Operation 24/7:
1. Marcus L. Andrews of Bristol FL; Sale of Methamphetamine (1 Count)
2. Andrew Ramsey of Bristol FL; Sale of Methamphetamine (1count); Sale of Methamphetamine within 1000 ft of a Place of Worship (1 count); Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine (1 count); Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count);
3. Steven Waldron of Altha FL; Sale of Methamphetamine (2counts); Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine (1 count); Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
4. Dontrious Gee of Bristol FL; Sale of Methamphetamine (2 counts); Sale of Oxycodone (1 count); Possession of short-barreled shotgun (1count)
5. James Reddick of Bristol FL; Sale of Methamphetamine in a County Maintained Park (1 count)
6. Amanda Sangster of Bristol FL; Sale of Methamphetamine (1 count)
7. Gary Dart of Hosford FL; Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count); Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count);
8. Ellis Summerlin of Bristol FL; Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count); Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
9. Jessie Hobby of Bristol FL; Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count); Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
10. Kasey Byrd of Bristol FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
11. James Whittington of Bristol FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
12. Tyler Patterson of Hosford FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
13. Latasha Parker of Hosford Fl
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
14. Alan Harrell of Bristol FL
Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun (1 count)
15. Kevin Hansford of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
16. Bradley Coy Johnson of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
17. Mandi Waldron of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
18. Timothy Copeland of Blountstown FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
19. Jeremy Bagget of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
20. Christopher Crutchfield of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
21. James Hall of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
22. Demi Ammons of Blountstown Fl
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
23. Jennifer Fleck of Altha FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)
24. Sandra Summerlin of Blountstown FL
Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine (1 count)
Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)