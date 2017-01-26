Tigers win over Wildcats, 64-47

The Blountstown Tigers improved to 10 and 6 Friday night with a 64-47 win over Altha in Altha.
KK Godwin led the scoring with 26 points while Keavis Bess, Denzel Washington and J. T. Richards each had 6. Jamal Howard added 5 and Nathan Hunter and Caleb Van Lierop had 4 each. Kyle Skipper chipped in 3 points for the Tigers.
The JV Tigers also defeated the Wildcats by a score of 58-43. Treat Peacock and Treven Smith each had 14 points while Travis Simmons and eremiah Hall each had 7.
Trevor Schrock and J. C. Williams each had 5 points. Kaleb Todd, Jace White and Joseph Rector each had 2 points as the JV Tigers improved to 11 wins and 2 losses.
In earlier action last week, the varsity defeated Cottonday, 54-39. KK Godwin had 18 points followed by J. T. Richards with 9 and 12 rebounds. Keavis Bess, Kyle Skipper, Jamal Howard and Denzel Washington each had 6 points. Alex Buggs added 3 for the Tigers.
The Tigers lost to a tough Graceville team on Thursday night, 49-34. KK Godwin led with 12 followed by Jamal Howard with 8, J. T. Richards with 4, Keavis Bess and Jerome Houston with 3 each.
The JV team defeated Port St. Joe January 14, 40-32. Treven Smith led with 19 followed by Trent Peacock with 8 and Travis Simpson with 6.
On January 19, the JV Tigers defeated Graceville 40-32. Treven Smith led with 19, Trent Peacock added 7 and Travis Simpson hit for 9.