Lady Tigers drop three straight games

Thursday, January 26. 2017
The Blountstown Lady Tigers traveled to Cottondale, Graceville and Holmes County last week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers lost to a tough Cottondale team, 49-27. Ricquel Scales led the scoring with 11 points followed by Kortnie Johnson with 8, Alyia Everett with 4 points and 12 rebounds and Krystyna Everett and Maria Rebollar with 2 points each.

On Thursday night faced another tough challenge and despite a good effort, lost to Graceville, 37-21. Scales led with 8 points followed by Beyonce Garrett with 5, Kortnie Johnson with 4, and Alyia Everett and Maria Rebollar with 2 each.

On Friday night, the Lady Tigers were overpowered by a strong Holmes County team, 68-29. The Tigers were led by Kortnie Johnson with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Krystyna Everett added 9 points followed by Daisha Bess with 6, Ricquel Scales with 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Tthe Lady Tigers will host Wewa Tuesday, January 24th at 5:30. Go Tigers!!
