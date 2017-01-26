January 15
Stuart Lee Jordan, flee/elude police-flee with disregard of safety to persons or property, moving traffic violation, reckless driving, 1st offense, moving traffic violation, knowingly driving without license suspended revoked
January 16
William Davis
January 17
Chrystal Meeks
Elton John Pitts, Violation of probation
January 18
William Holley, failure to appear
January 19
Demi Ammons
Latasha Broxton
Casey Byrd
Gary Lee Dart, use of 2 way communication device to facilitate a felony, public order crimes-criminal attempt solicit conspire, 1st degree felony
Donterious Gee, possession of weapon- short barreled gun rifle or machine gun,drugs-sell-sell methamphetamine
Alan Kelley Harrell, possession of weapon- short barreled gun rifle or machine gun
James Reddick
James Hardy Whittington, use of 2 way communication device to facilitate a felony
January 20
Dawn Marie Reisoglu, out of county warrant
Camilo Curz Castillo
January 21
Jamie Leigh Norris, out of county warrant
Bettina Lakisha Yarrell, disorderly conduct-brawling fighting corrupt, public moral decency/, resisting officer without violence
January 22
Jessie W. Hobby, pubilc order crimes - criminal attempt to solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony LVL 3 to 10, public order crimes -use of 2 way communication device to facilitate a felony
Kurtis J. Mathia, battery- touch or strike
January 23
Dylan Jay Rogers, violation of probation
Joshua Standridge, sex offender violation/failure to report name or residence change
CALHOUN COUNTY
January 17
William Dallas Holley, out of county warrant
Mark Anthony Derosia, violation of probation
January 18
Keveon Kechon Wright, resist officer/high speed vehicle pursuit, flee attempt to elude law enforcement officer, moving traffic violation, reckless driving, 1st offense, traffic offense, DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense, non-moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended, 2nd offense, trespassing, property not structure or convey, resist officer, obstruct without violence
Donte Rashad Battles, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment possession, naracotic equipment, possess and or use, trespassing, property not structure or convey, resist office, obstruct without violence
Lacy Kay Ridley, violation of conditional release
James Edward Summerlin, criminal registration, convicted felon registration
Robert King Ray Jones, criminal registration, convicted felon registration
January 19
Jeremy Edgar Baggett, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony
Timothy Alan Copeland, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facili felony, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire 2nd degree felony
Jennifer Brooke Fleck, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony
Louis Cameron Rogers, withhold support, non support of children or spouse
Mandi Jeanene Waldron, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony
Sandra Gill Summerlin, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony
Kevin Justin Hansford, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony
James Michael Hathaway, criminal registration, convicted felon registration
Travis Reed Hayes, disturbing peace, breach peace, probation violation or commty cont re unk/fel/misd/jiuv non critria
Steven Paul Waldron, drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, public order crimes, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, public order crimes, use 2 way communication device to facil felony