Legals for 01-26-17

Thursday, January 26. 2017
NOTICE OF FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Iron Dog, Inc. which I am engaged in business at 10483 NW Gray Rd., Clarksville, FL 32430. That the party interested has said enterprise as: Amy Foxworth (owner) .
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of JANUARY 25, 2017 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 07-4099-SC on October 26, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union vs. Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2005 Ford F250
VIN # 1FTSX21575EC71349
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 13th day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Michael Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 255
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-32-1S-08-0000-0015-0200
Commence at the SW corner of SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of NW of Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence go North 200 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue North 150 feet; thence go West 100 feet; thence go South 150 feet; thence go East 100 feet, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
DAYBREAK GROUP, INC.
P.O. Box 3225
Dana Point, CA 92629
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
INVITATION TO BID ON
RECYCLABLE ITEMS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bid proposals for recyclable warehoused items to be SOLD will be received by the Board of Commissioners of Calhoun County, Florida until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 for and on behalf of Calhoun County, Florida. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 6:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, or as soon thereafter as practical on that date.
527 BALES OF CARDBOARD
42 BALES OF NEWSPAPER
35 BALES OF STEEL CANS
61 BALES OF #1 PLASTIC
38 BALES OF #2 PLASTIC
Bidders must show in their bid the total price per ton F.O.B., Calhoun County Recycling Center, 17588 N.W. Magnolia Church Road, Blountstown, Florida.
All quantities are approximate.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bidders’ name, address and what the bid if for: “Bid on Baled Cardboard/and/or Newspaper, Steel Cans, #1 Plastic, or #2 Plastic.”
Failure to make payment within thirty (30) days of invoice will result in 1.5% penalty, compounded monthly. If payment is not received within sixty (60) days of invoice, bidder could be prohibited from future purchases.
Address all bids to the Board of County Commissioners, Calhoun County Clerk of Court, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424.
The Board reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or in part with just cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
If you have any questions, please call Ms. Sharon Guilford at (850) 674-8075.
Calhoun County
Request for Qualifications for CDBG Grant Engineering Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests Statements of Qualifications and Interest to provide consultant professional engineering services for the County’s FFY 2015 Neighborhood Revitalization CDBG grant, which has been approved for award by the Florida DEO. The project includes approximately 11,000 LF rural road paving plus minor stormwater drainage improvements. The design was submitted to DEO with the grant application, and no additional grant funds will be awarded for design or permitting.
Engineering services will include construction contract bidding and award, services during construction (construction contract administration), and observation/inspection services, and other additional services if required. The consultant selection and contracting process will comply with Florida Statute 287.055, including prohibition of contingent fees.
Proposers should submit a letter stating interest in providing the services, and additional documentation organized according to the evaluation categories.
Engineering Services proposals shall be evaluated using the following criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Florida Small Cities CDBG or other as applicable (20 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (25 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs, Approach to Project, Proposed Schedule (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (25 points)
5. Certified Minority/Woman Owned Business ( 5 points)
Questions shall be directed to Angie Smith, Emergency Management Director, telephone 850-674-8075, or asmith@gtcom.net. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. Contract is subject to grant award and release of funds by the funding agency.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. Submit one original and six copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “PROPOSAL FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES”. Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened after the submission deadline. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-CA-000304
21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
-VS-
BRENDA W. SMITH; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA W. SMITH; RUBY MONDY; and UNKNOWN TENANT,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated January 17, 2017, entered in Case No.: 2016-CA-000304 of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein 21st. MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff, and BRENDA W. SMITH and RUBY MONDY, are the Defendants, that Carla Hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on February 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 on the front steps of the courthouse, on the prescribed date on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment:
EXHIBIT “A”
Beginning at the Northwest corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West, and thence North 87°43’30” East along the North line of said eighty, 890 feet, for the Point of Beginning; thence South 2°31’24” West 396 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 210 feet; thence North 02°31’24” West 396 feet; thence North 87°43’30” East 210 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning.
Subject to a 20 foot ingress and egress Easement along the South side of the above described lands.
Also Subject to a 20 foot ingress and egress easement along the East side of lands described above and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southeast corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4; thence run South 87°43’30” West 210 feet to the Southeast corner of lands described above and the Point of Beginning; thence run North 2°31’24” West 230 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 20 feet; thence run 2°31’24” East 230 feet; thence run North 87°43’30” East 20 feet, more or less back to the Point of Beginning. Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
Together with the right to utilize the following described easement for ingress and egress: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4; thence South 2°31’24” East 20 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 210 feet; thence along a curve to the right of a radius of 20 feet, a chord bearing of North 47°24” West, a chord distance of 28.35 feet; thence North 87°43’30” East, 230 feet, more or less back to the Point of Beginning. Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
Calhoun County, Florida
33-2N-09-0000-0016-4502
INCLUDING A 2003 CRAFTMADE MANUFACTURED HOME, VALUEMADE MODEL, 70 X 28 WITH A SERIAL NUMBER OF C02840ABGA
NOTICE: ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
NOTICE If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistant. Please contact Court Administration at 20859 Central Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424, telephone: 850-674-4545, within two working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2016-CA-000062
CIVIL DIVISION
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Plaintiff,
-vs.
GEORGE E. LEWIS; MARY E. LEWIS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2016-CA-000062 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and George E. Lewis are defendant, I Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 A T 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on February 23, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
A PARCEL OF LAND LYING ION SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING A PORTION OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 155 AT PAGE 735 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 6111) MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY LINE PEAR STREET WITH THE SOUTHERLY MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SHERRY AVENUE, AND RUN; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 122.00 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 247 AT PAGE 180-181 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 83.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS AS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 340 AT PAGE 332-333 OF SAID PUBLIC RECORDS; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LANDS, A DISTANCE OF 135.80 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY PROJECTION OF A 5 FOOT CHAIN LINK FENCE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY PROJECTION AND SAID 5 FOOT CHAIN LINK FENCE, A DISTANCE OF 83.29 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS AS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 247 AT PAGE 180-181 OF SAID PUBLIC RECORDS; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 137.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
