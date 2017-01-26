Patricia Ann Barclay, age 73, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Blountstown, FL.
Patricia was born on July 29, 1943 in Dayton, OH to James and Marion (Haines) Barclay. Patricia worked as a Radiologist. Patricia loved animals of all shapes and sizes.
She had lived in Blountstown, FL since 1993.
She is survived by a daughter, Phoebe Smith and husband Larry, of Batavia, OH; an aunt, Marth Barclay Giel, of Ft. Myers, FL; 2 grandchildren, Matthew and Kyle; and a dear friend, Terry Maxwell and husband Joe, of Blountstown, FL.
There are no funeral services planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Peavy Funeral Home of Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-2266.