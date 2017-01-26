Fred Ernest Creel, age 72, of Hosford passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 in Tallahassee. Born in Grand Ridge, June 25, 1944, Fred was the son of the late Marcus and Amber (Bryant) Creel. He was retired from the Florida Department of Revenue in Tallahassee.
Other than his parents, Marcus and Amber Creel, Fred was predeceased by his wife, Marion Creel and daughter, Kimberly Diane Perrchon.
Survivors include his son, Donald Creel of Hosford; son-in-law, Dave Perrchon of Navarre; grandchildren, Alexandria Appleyard and Cameron Drew Creel; great-grandchildren, Kegan and Colin Keene; sisters, Danna Scott and her husband, Carey of Chattahoochee, Alice Cummings and her husband, James of Connecticut, and Lynell “Nena” Parrish and her husband, John of Jessup, Georgia; an uncle, Davis Bryant and his wife, Joan of Tallahassee and an aunt, Emma Rea Wilson of Hosford; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 10:00-11:00 a.m. CT, at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. CT at the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery in Woodville.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.