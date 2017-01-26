Mrs. Charlotte “Bobbie” Elizabeth Hagan, age 92, of Clarksville, FL, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Marianna, FL. Bobbie was born on February 2, 1924 in High Springs, FL to Oswald Augustine and Birdie Cordelia (Hancock) Huggins. Bobbie was a Home maker. She had lived in Clarksville, FL for over 3 years, coming from Alachua, FL. Bobbie was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Alachua, FL.
She is preceded in death by her two late husbands: William Tait Hagan and Arthur James Rawlins.
She is survived by 2 sons, Arthur James “Buddy” Rawlins, Jr and wife Barbara, of Elkins, NC, Glen William Hagan and wife Shea, of High Springs, FL; a daughter, Judith
Sharron (Rawlings) McWaters and husband Mac, of Clarksville, FL; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial services will take place in Alachua, FL at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Peavy Funeral Home, Blountstown was in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-2266.