Mrs. Angela “Angie” Marie Saunders, age 57, of Altha, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 21, at South East Medical Center in Dothan, AL.
Angie was born on April 15, 1959 in Elyria, OH to Wilburn and Amanda (Compton) Workman. Angie was currently employed by Senior Dental Care, and worked in the Finance Department. Angie had lived in Altha, FL for the past 31 years, coming from Elyria, OH. She loved to crochet, and loved to serve the Lord ministering to others. Angie was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Altha, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Wilburn and Amanda Workman; brother, Carl Workman; sister, Sweetie Pie; and one unborn baby.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Saunders, of Altha, FL; 7 daughters, Rachael Waldron, of Altha, FL, Angela Workman, of Two Egg, FL, Brett Ware, of Panama City, FL, Jennifer Trimmer, of Panama City, FL, Jamie Bryant and husband Cecil, of Altha, FL, Crystal Saunders, of Panama City, FL and Mickie Saunders, of Dothan, AL; 1 Brother, Dwayne Workman, of Currituck, NC; 14 grandchildren; Tobias, Amanda-Rose, Raul, Gabriel, Julie, Jeffery, Samaul, Cecil Jr., Cody, Charlie, Bobby, Brooklynn, Bryson, and Brittney; 3 great-grandchildren; Sophia, Serenity, and Braysia.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM (CST), at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Altha, FL, with Reverend Forrest Parker and Reverend Cecil Bryant, Sr. officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church (6974 NW CR 274 Altha, FL 32421.
Peavy Funeral of Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-2266.