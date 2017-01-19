Calhoun County, Fla. – Florida has been celebrating Arbor Day on the third Friday in January since 1886, making it one of the first Arbor Day celebrations in the country.
Trees play a vital role in our lives! Everything from the air we breathe, food we eat, clean water and many jobs in our community can be attributed to trees.
In honor of trees and all they provide for us, the Florida Forest Service invites you to stop by the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. The tree giveaway will be in the Cash Saver parking lot located in Blountstown on Friday, January 20th from 9:00am until 12:00pm. This year we will have a variety of trees to choose from including,
1 gallon potted Flowering Dogwood, Bald Cypress, Southern Magnolia, Tulip Poplar, and Sycamore. Because supplies are limited, we can only give out 1 tree per person. Trees usually go fast, so come early to ensure you get yours!
For more details on Arbor Day or other forestry related topics in Calhoun County please contact Philip Garrett at (850) 674-8073 or by email at Philip.Garrett@FreshFromFlorida.com.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests, provides management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, while protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. For more information about the Florida Forest Service, visit www.FloridaForestService.com or call Hannah Anderson at (850) 625-6621.