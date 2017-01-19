Ruby Louise Newton, age 73, of Blountstown passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in Blountstown.
Ruby was born June 14, 1943 in Miami to the late James T. and Vera B. (Bethea) Weeks. She was a homemaker and was a member of Rivertown Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Freeman Newton; two daughters, Cindy L. Marcum of Knoxville, Tennessee and Wendy L. Bailey of Blountstown; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, James T. Weeks of Lake City and Danny Barry Weeks of Perry; and a sister, Betty Ann Richards of Lake City.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.