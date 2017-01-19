PAEC honors Calhoun County student Kyle Todd

Recently a ceremony was held to honor Kyle Todd, a student from Blountstown High School.
Kyle was recognized for his outstanding performance as part of an innovative school-to-work program that is a partnership between Calhoun County Schools and The Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. The Panhandle Area Educational Consortium’s Regional Transition Council honors outstanding students that display exceptional work ethic and determination with the “Student Spotlight on Transition” Award. The staff at the Calhoun-Liberty Ministry Center in Blountstown and its director, Doug Hermanes, also received awards for their dedication to helping Kyle reach his employment and community goals.