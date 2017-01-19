Blountstown choir students attend All State in Tampa

Thursday, January 19. 2017
This past week, two students from Blountstown Middle School and two students from Blountstown High School were selected to attend the Florida Vocal Association’s All State Choirs in Tampa.

All State Choruses are highly select groups of choral students from Florida’s middle and senior high schools who are brought together for the purpose of rehearsing and performing select music with guest conductors. Representing Blountstown Middle School were Mezekiel Brown and Samuel Gillis.

Representing Blountstown High School were Anna Gillis and Sarah Lynn White. Being selected for All-State is the highest honor any Florida music student can achieve. Congratulations to these fine musicians!
