Tiger’s Table will serve fifth luncheon on January 26.

Blountstown High School's Culinary Class, The Tiger's Table, will be serving it's fifth luncheon of the year on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 11am to 1pm in the culinary dining room on the BHS Campus.
The three course meal will consist of:
Choice of Appetizer:
• House Salad with House-Made Pepper-Jelly Vinaigrette or Ranch
• Chicken Noodle Soup
• Gran's Biscuit Sampler
Entree':
• Country Fried Steak
• Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
• Greens from the BHS Garden
Choice of Desserts:
• New York Style Cheesecake with Strawberry Puree'
• Mississippi Mud Pie
• Banana Pudding Cake
The cost of the meal is $10 and reservations must be made by Friday, January 20. Deliveries will be made to BES, BMS, the county offices and to any place with an order of 5 or more. To RSVP, either call (850) 674-5724, ext. 43 or email samantha.taylor@calhounflschools.org. Thank you for supporting the BHS Culinary Program.