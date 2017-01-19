Lady Tigers defeat LCHS

Thursday, January 19. 2017
The Blountstown Lady Tigers defeated the Liberty County Bulldogs Friday in front of a loud home crowd, 33-22.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers was Ricquel Scales with 12 points and she also grabbed 4 rebounds and had 2 steals. Beyonce Garrett added 8 points for the Lady Tigers followed by Maria Rebollar with 7, Kystyna Everett with 5 and Kortnie Johnson with 2.

The Lady Tigers played Port St. Joe Saturday and were soundly defeated, 44-5.

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play Cottondale Tuesday and Holmes County this Friday. All games are district games for the Lady Tigers.
