Lady Tigers defeat LCHS

The Blountstown Lady Tigers defeated the Liberty County Bulldogs Friday in front of a loud home crowd, 33-22.
The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers was Ricquel Scales with 12 points and she also grabbed 4 rebounds and had 2 steals. Beyonce Garrett added 8 points for the Lady Tigers followed by Maria Rebollar with 7, Kystyna Everett with 5 and Kortnie Johnson with 2.
The Lady Tigers played Port St. Joe Saturday and were soundly defeated, 44-5.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play Cottondale Tuesday and Holmes County this Friday. All games are district games for the Lady Tigers.