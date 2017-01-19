Tigers beat Bulldogs in OT

The Blountstown Tigers hosted the Liberty County Bulldogs Friday and won a thriller in overtime, 86-80. The game was tied at the half, 32-32, and 76-76 at the end of regulation.
KK Godwin had a big game for the Tigers scoring a game high 40 points. Jamal Howard added 11 and Jerrome Houston contributed 8. J. T. Richards also scored 8 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Kevin Bess had 7 points and 6 rebounds, Denzel Washington added 6.
On Saturday, the Tigers hosted Port St. Joe and improved to 8 and 5 on the season with a 52-49 victory. KK Godwin once again led the scoring with 26. Jerome Houston and Jamal Howard each scored 6 while J. T. Richards added 5, Montravian Garrett 4 and Nathan Hunter 4.
The Tigers travelled to Cottondale Tuesday, travel to Graceville Thursday and travel to Altha on Friday.