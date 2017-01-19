Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held Monday Morning

Thursday, January 19. 2017
The traditional march in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held Monday morning in downtown Blountstown.

The event began across from City Hall and ended at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church where a program in Dr. King’s memory was presented.
