Mike McKenzie retires; Rita Smith new ARNP at Health Department

Michael McKenzie ended a long career in the medical profession Friday as he retired as the ARNP for the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County.
Friends and family gathered at the Health Department in Blountstown Friday for refreshments and the opportunity to extend well wishes to Mr. McKenzie.
Michael had worked for Dr. Sherrell, a Pediatrician in Marianna, for 23 years before assuming his role as ARNP for the Health Department five years ago.
Calhoun County native Rita Smith officially took over the position Friday and will start seeing patients for the Health Department Wednesday, January 18th. In 2012,
Miss Smith earned her DNP (Doctor Nursing Practice) Degree and is officially a Family Practice Nurse Practitioner. Rita started her career at the Gadsden County Health Department in 1990 as a Nurse Practitioner and has worked in Marianna for 25 years. She is the daughter of Linda and Willard Smith of Blountstown.