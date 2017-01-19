On January 11, 2017 the Blountstown Police Department and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office entered into a mutual aid agreement which allows for law enforcement resources to be utilized in both jurisdictions. The agreement was signed by Sheriff Eddie Joe White and Chief Mark Mallory for their respective agencies.
The agreement provides for both offices to provide for backup in emergency situations, extra personnel in circumstances which may require additional units for either agency, investigative support, and drug investigation cooperation.
The Blountstown Police Department currently has the same type of agreement in place with the Altha Police Department. This sharing of resources greatly enhances the ability of law enforcement agencies to prevent, deter, and impact crime in our communities as well as provide for the safety of the deputies in Liberty County and Altha police officers.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Altha Police Department and to working with our new law enforcement partner, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said in a release last week.