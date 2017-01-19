Sheriff's Log for 01-19-17

Thursday, January 19. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
January 12
Kolby Wayne Bailey, violation of conditional release
David Bryan Johnson, out of county warrant
January 13
Corey Evan Guilford, failure to appear/written promise to appear, fel/misd/unk/non juv
Deshandra Latara Marlowe, failure to appear/written promise to appear, fel/misd/unk/non juv, probation violation/violation of probation
January 16
Elton John Pitts, out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 9
Jerry WL Evans, probation violation
Anthony D. Combs, battery-touch or strike
Steven Dewayne Anderson, probation violation
January 11
April Nicole Causey, moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license
January 12
Dondrick Graddy, probation violation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
