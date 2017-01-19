Sheriff's Log for 01-19-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 12
Kolby Wayne Bailey, violation of conditional release
David Bryan Johnson, out of county warrant
January 13
Corey Evan Guilford, failure to appear/written promise to appear, fel/misd/unk/non juv
Deshandra Latara Marlowe, failure to appear/written promise to appear, fel/misd/unk/non juv, probation violation/violation of probation
January 16
Elton John Pitts, out of county warrant
