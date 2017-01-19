Legal Notice
Legals for 01-19-17
Thursday, January 19. 2017
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.16-258-DR
SONYA PULIDO
Petitioner,
and
MARIO PULIDO
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN)
To: Mario Pulido
105 U.S. Highway 98
Eastpoint, FL 32328
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SONYA PULIDO whose address is 2421 Country Pine Lane, Marianna, FL 32448. on or before January 31, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court Calhoun County Clerk of Court, at 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedures, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this December 8, 2016.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 07-4099-SC on October 26, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union vs. Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2005 Ford F250
VIN # 1FTSX21575EC71349
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 13th day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.: 16000300CAAXMX
QUICKEN LOANS, INC.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED et al.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 1, BLOCK 3, OF WOODLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 53, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 32, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 1650.00 FEET WEST A DISTANCE OF 1189.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1748.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 85.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF JUNIPER STREET A DISTANCE 155.47 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CYPRESS AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 126.32 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before February 17, 2017 (30 days from Date of First Publication of Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the compliant or petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Calhoun County, Florida, this 6th day of January, 2017.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Michael Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 255
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-32-1S-08-0000-0015-0200
Commence at the SW corner of SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of NW of Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence go North 200 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue North 150 feet; thence go West 100 feet; thence go South 150 feet; thence go East 100 feet, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
DAYBREAK GROUP, INC.
P.O. Box 3225
Dana Point, CA 92629
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL
PUBLIC NOTICE
HMGP ROAD PROJECTS
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the following applications for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority or low-income populations.
Funding for the proposed projects will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.
Applicant: Calhoun County, Florida
20859 Central Ave East-Room G-40
Blountstown, FL 32424
Project Title: HMGP-4177-11-R, Black Bottom Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-11-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of NW Black Bottom Road, starting approximately .52 miles north of the intersection of NW Black Bottom Road and NW Henry Grantham Road and continuing north for approximately .06 miles on Black Bottom Road; located immediately southeast of the Horseshoe Bend of the Chipola River, which is situated approximately 4 miles northwest of Chipola, Florida, and approximately 5 miles south-southwest of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-11-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing 60’ pipe and replace it with pipes sized approximately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Headwalls will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. Rip-rap will also be placed at the headwalls for energy dissipation. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-11-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Install one box culvert 60’ or relocate the road or build a bridge. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-12-R, Troy McCroan Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-12-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of Troy McCroan Road, located approximately 3.5 miles northeast of the town of Altha, in Calhoun County, Florida, 32421; specifically, at NE Troy McCroan Road between CR 69A and NE Jessie Stone Road approximately 0.25 miles east of CR 69A.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-12-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove and replace the existing pipe with a series of pipes sized to accommodate flow and minimize floodwaters from overtopping the road. Headwalls will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. The roadway will be permanently stabilized using asphalt concrete. Rip-rap will be placed at the headwall for energy dissipation.
Project Alternatives (4177-12-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Install one box culvert or relocate the road or build a bridge. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-13-R, Bears Head Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-13-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of NW Bears Head Road bounded by the intersection of NW Bears Head Road and County Road (CR) 73A to the east and the terminus of NW Bears Head Road at Ten Mile Creek to the west, approximately one mile. The intersection of NW Bears Head Road and County Road (CR) 73A is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the town of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-13-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing pipe and replace it with pipe sized appropriately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Mitered Ends will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-13-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Build concrete ditches, with each concrete-lined ditch would be approximately 8-feet wide and 2,250 feet long. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-17-R, Sam Duncan Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-17-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located along NW Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, Florida. The project shall focus on a stretch of NW Sam Duncan Road bounded to the east by the intersection of NW Sam Duncan Road and State Road 71N and bounded to the west by the corner of NW Sam Duncan Road immediately north of Johnson Pond (where the road changes from a north-south direction to an east-west direction). The intersection of NW Sam Duncan Road and State Road 71N is located approximately 2.6 miles northeast of the town of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-17-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing pipe and replace it with pipes sized approximately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Concrete inlets and Mitered Ends will be installed on the pipes to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. Rip-rap will also be placed at the pipes for energy dissipation. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-17-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) purchase more right-of-way on both sides of road, and build ditches lined with sod and rock. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Comment Period:
Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed projects. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), Hazard Mitigation Grant Program – HMGP-4177, 2702 Directors Row, Orlando FL 32809. These are due within 30 days of this notice. The State (FDEM) will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:
Angie Smith, Director of Emergency Management (850) 674-8075Calhoun County Emergency Managementasmith@gtcom.net Teresa Sanders, State Environmental Specialist (850) 414-7770Florida Division of Emergency Managementteresa.sandrs@em.myflorida.com Holly Swift, Planner IV/Project Manager (407) 888-3720Florida Division of Emergency ManagementHolly.Swift@em.myflorida.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID ON RECYCLABLE ITEMS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bid proposals for recyclable warehoused items to be SOLD will be received by the Board of Commissioners of Calhoun County, Florida until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 for and on behalf of Calhoun County, Florida. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 6:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, or as soon thereafter as practical on that date.
527 BALES OF CARDBOARD
42 BALES OF NEWSPAPER
35 BALES OF STEEL CANS
61 BALES OF #1 PLASTIC
38 BALES OF #2 PLASTIC
Bidders must show in their bid the total price per ton F.O.B., Calhoun County Recycling Center, 17588 N.W. Magnolia Church Road, Blountstown, Florida.
All quantities are approximate.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bidders’ name, address and what the bid if for: “Bid on Baled Cardboard/and/or Newspaper, Steel Cans, #1 Plastic, or #2 Plastic.”
Failure to make payment within thirty (30) days of invoice will result in 1.5% penalty, compounded monthly. If payment is not received within sixty (60) days of invoice, bidder could be prohibited from future purchases.
Address all bids to the Board of County Commissioners, Calhoun County Clerk of Court, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424.
The Board reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or in part with just cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
If you have any questions, please call Ms. Sharon Guilford at (850) 674-8075.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Request for Qualifications for CDBG Grant Engineering Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests Statements of Qualifications and Interest to provide consultant professional engineering services for the County’s FFY 2015 Neighborhood Revitalization CDBG grant, which has been approved for award by the Florida DEO. The project includes approximately 11,000 LF rural road paving plus minor stormwater drainage improvements. The design was submitted to DEO with the grant application, and no additional grant funds will be awarded for design or permitting.
Engineering services will include construction contract bidding and award, services during construction (construction contract administration), and observation/inspection services, and other additional services if required. The consultant selection and contracting process will comply with Florida Statute 287.055, including prohibition of contingent fees.
Proposers should submit a letter stating interest in providing the services, and additional documentation organized according to the evaluation categories.
Engineering Services proposals shall be evaluated using the following criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Florida Small Cities CDBG or other as applicable (20 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (25 points)
3.Understanding of Local Needs, Approach to Project, Proposed Schedule (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (25 points)
5. Certified Minority/Woman Owned Business (5 points)
Questions shall be directed to Angie Smith, Emergency Management Director, telephone 850-674-8075, or asmith@gtcom.net. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. Contract is subject to grant award and release of funds by the funding agency.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. Submit one original and six copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “PROPOSAL FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES”. Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened after the submission deadline. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
